The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon Worries About the Deadly Trend at His Pizza Kitchen

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of July 15-19, 2024

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) wonders if there’s a deadly trend at his pizza kitchen.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is concerned Hope’s focus on Finn (Tanner Novlan) will disrupt Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage.

Finn puts Liam (Scott Clifton) on notice about Steffy.

Hollis’ autopsy results shock Finn and Li (Naomi Matsuda).

Finn and Steffy declare their love and affection for each other.

Steffy lays down the law regarding Hope (Annika Noelle) for the Future and Finn.

A piece of evidence goes missing, leading Deputy Detective Baker (Dan Martin) to bring Sheila in for questioning.

