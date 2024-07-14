Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Rips Into EJ

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of July 15-19, 2024

Deidre Hall, Dan Feuerriegel

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) lays into EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about keeping Jude from Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) threatens to expose Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Eric and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have a serious discussion about the past, present and future of their relationship.

Justin’s (Wally Kurth) kindness touches Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is shocked to learn Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Alex are getting married today!

The double wedding of Xander (Paul Telfer) & Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Alex & Theresa commences.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!