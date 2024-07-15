Days of Our Lives Recap: Bobby Sends Stephanie Packing

Abigail Klein, Blake Berris

On todays’ Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton House: Kate arrives to speak with Chad about investing in her new project with Abe. She notices how distracted Chad is and he explains about the empty coffin at Abby’s grave. Kate wonders if Clyde is just telling tall tales to mess with him which leads Chad to tell her about the video. Kate asks if she can help in any way. Chad says he’s waiting on news about the video and asks her to tell him about her business proposition to pass the time. Kate explains about Body and Soul and Chad agrees to provide funding. She’s appreciative and will send the paperwork over.

Kate is still concerned about Chad, especially because this isn’t the first time Abigail has been presumed dead. Chad understands but is determined to move forward with the investigation.

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla is filling in Stephanie about Abigail. Stephanie can’t imagine, if she’s alive, where Abigail could possibly be. They shift to talking about Everett and how much Stephanie wants to help him. Kayla and Stephanie talk about Kimberly and how she told her niece to be patient. Just then, Stephanie gets a call from Marlena who tells her about Everett’s re-emergence. Stephanie conveys the information to Kayla. She wants to go find him but Kayla’s not certain it’s a great idea. Stephanie pushes and Kayla sends her on her way.

Salem Inn – Bobby’s Room: Bobby pours a cocktail and talks to himself about Jada and how he can’t wait to pick up their relationship. He lies down and fantasizes about Jada paying him a very sexy visit.

Bobby hops out of the shower just in time for Stephanie to arrive. Everett emerges from the bathroom fully clothed and wonders how she knew he was discharged. Stephanie embraces him and says Marlena told her. Bobby immediately tells Stephanie he can’t see her anymore. Stephanie is rightfully confused, but Bobby explains he’ll need a lot of therapy before he’s fully recovered. He will need to focus all his energy on his reintegration. A teary-eyed Stephanie agrees to support him as a friend. He feigns tears, the two say goodbye and Stephanie exits. Afterwards, Bobby smiles.

Brady Pub: Outside, Jada and Gabi run into each other. They embrace and celebrate her exoneration. Gabi is so grateful for everyone’s support and that they know who really killed Li. Jada says maybe they don’t. Gabi lets Jada know Rafe updated her. They chat a bit about Everett’s return and how it’s keeping Jada from learning Bobby’s memory about the night of Li Shin’s murder. Gabi is familiar with D.I.D. and recounts Abigail’s illness (#Gabigail).

Gabi is suspicious of Bobby’s memory, but Jada gives her more information saying she believes he was telling her the truth. Jada wants to go look for Rafe when Gabi tells her about being called over to the cemetery.

Gabi calls Ava and says she’s serious about adding Gabi Chic to DiMera. Just then, Connie arrives and introduces herself to Gabi. Connie reminds her of their meeting at the press conference. Connie overheard about Gabi Chic’s revival and says she’d love to come work for her. Connie explains being a Gabi Chic stan and will send over her resume. She says she’s extremely loyal and would never stab her in the back.

Cemetery: Rafe is chatting with Paulina when a crazed Connie puts a knife in his back. For some reason, Connie decides to stand over Rafe and say OUT LOUD why she did what she did. With that, she flashes back to her conversation with Bobby. Connie is about to bury Rafe in Abigail’s grave when she hears Jada approaching. She runs off just before Jada finds Rafe bleeding on the ground.

Jada notes Rafe still has a pulse and FINALLY calls 911.

Paulina and Abe’s Place: Paulina hangs up and tells Abe about Rafe’s sudden hang up. Paulina calls the workers to return to the cemetery to fill in the grave. Abe can’t believe what she told him about Abigail, and both worry about Chad.

Abe tells Paulina about his work with Kate to possibly buy the rights to Body and Soul. Paulina thinks it would be a labor of love and is very supportive. Abe goes on about the decades of stories and tells her a bit about the aliens, talking dolls and split personalities. Abe explains about shooting in Salem and the associated tax breaks. His only concern is about keeping the original actors and the audience response if they recast.

Paulina is thrilled no one needs to relocate to revive the soap, especially with all the political fallout from EJ’s press conference. Abe says it was all very shocking. Paulina thinks he and Kate could use EJ’s sorted story on the show. Abe thinks Salem’s history will provide plenty of inspiration.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Jada stands by as Kayla examines Rafe. Jada wants to know what’s going on and Kayla says she needs to step outside. She tells Rafe she loves him before heading out the door.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Connie Stabs Rafe

Endings

Kate arrives at Abe and Paulina’s saying Chad is going to invest in the show. Paulina offers a big check, but Abe says it will be a conflict as they will need city permits. Kate also says she’s arranged a meeting with the studio as they are interested in selling the rights.

Stephanie arrives to see Chad and asks about the situation with Abigail. He asks about Everett and Stephanie fills him in (but not before she flashes back to her recent conversation).

Connie shows up at Bobby’s room. He tells her how he got out of Bayview and will keep quiet. Bobby asks what she’s doing to keep up her end of the deal.

Jada calls Rafe’s stabbing in and commands the force search high and low for his assailant. With that, she flashes back to Rafe asking her to move in. In real time, Gabi rushes in and asks about Rafe. Jada catches her up and Gabi wonders who could have done such a horrible thing to her brother.

Connie tells Bobby she’s already taken care of Rafe.

Kayla says Rafe’s spine wasn’t impacted by the stabbing when she suddenly sees a change in his vitals and says they’re losing him!

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!