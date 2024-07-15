Perkie’s Observations: Willow Confides in Nina About Kissing Drew on General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullen

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Anna and Valentin wake up in the afterglow of the night before. When he's not paying attention, she finds the satellite phone and takes it. Both are shocked when Charlotte shows up unannounced. Charlotte apologizes to Anna for what she did to her and for believing Victor's lies. Anna apologizes for shooting and Charlotte accepts.

Carly visits Jack to update him on her current situation and the two discuss how she had to show a strong front to save the people she loves. Carly says she has only a 30% chance of acquittal and he tells her she needs to avoid a trial. Jack says she should either go public and claim overreach on the part of the bureau or let Jason continue to work for the FBI.

Jason stops by Liz' but is not sure if Jake will accept the money for art school. Jason tells Jake he wants to pay and says he's not trying to buy his forgiveness. He says there are no strings attached and asks Jake not to let his failings mess with his future. Jake accepts the money and the two share a hug.

Anna logs into the satellite phone and finds evidence. She tells Jason there is enough to shut Pikeman down and nail Valentin. Jason thinks this means he can get his life back but she says she's not ready to give him the phone.

Drew tells Michael he appreciates the extra work he'll be doing at Aurora. He says Michael will be working closely with Nina and offers to fire her if he can't work with her. Michael doesn't want to hurt Crimson or Willow and agrees to play nice. He says he respects Drew's judgement and will do what's good for everyone.

Willow is upset and tells Nina about the kiss with Drew which shocks Nina. Willow knows it was wrong but she and Drew have always had a special connection. She says she loves Michael and their family but she's bonded with Drew because of Greenland. Nina says Willow's being too hard on herself and Drew shares the blame.

Willow says she regrets the kiss and swears it will never happen again. Nina reassures her that they blurred the lines in all the excitement. Willow worries what Michael will say, so Nina tells her not to tell him. Willow is certain Michael will know something is wrong and she feels guilty. Nina manages to have her see it was a minor slip and not the end of the world.

Nina summons Drew to her office, which angers him, but then she smacks him across the face and confronts him about kissing Willow.

