Mark Grossman Dishes Adam and Chelsea Hitting The Sheets on The Young and The Restless

Passion flared recently on The Young and the Restless for Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The former spouses hit the sheets while bonding over their son Connor's (Judah Mackey) struggles with OCD. Grossman reflected on the surprise hook-up with Soap Opera Digest.

Grossman explained how Chelsea and Adam's shared fears for their son led them to a passionate moment. He said:

They’ve never experienced something like this with Connor, so they’re scared and then they get hit with this terrible news [that Connor is regressing], things just keep getting worse and they’re trying to be there for each other. And then of course, when you throw alcohol into the mix, you’re not doing yourself any favors, especially when you’re reminiscing about the happy times when they were all together and happy. At the end of the day, they’re Adam’s family.

Neither party is single, though; Adam has reunited with Sally (Courtney Hope), while Chelsea is with Billy (Jason Thompson). Of Adam betraying Sally, Grossman said:

Absolutely. I mean, Adam and Sally have been through so much and it took a lot for them to finally get back together again. Adam loves Sally, so for something like this to happen is heartbreaking. Adam knows if Sally finds out about this, it would crush her and she probably wouldn’t want to be with him anymore because the trust is gone. There was already trust issues from the first time when Adam broke up with her for her own good and it took a long time for them to come back from that.

There's plenty of opportunity for drama to emerge from Adam and Chelsea's roll in the hay. Grossman mused: