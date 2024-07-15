Skip to main content

Mark Grossman Dishes Adam and Chelsea Hitting The Sheets on The Young and The Restless

Mark Grossman, Melissa Claire Egan

Passion flared recently on The Young and the Restless for Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The former spouses hit the sheets while bonding over their son Connor's (Judah Mackey) struggles with OCD. Grossman reflected on the surprise hook-up with Soap Opera Digest.

Grossman explained how Chelsea and Adam's shared fears for their son led them to a passionate moment. He said:

Neither party is single, though; Adam has reunited with Sally (Courtney Hope), while Chelsea is with Billy (Jason Thompson). Of Adam betraying Sally, Grossman said:

There's plenty of opportunity for drama to emerge from Adam and Chelsea's roll in the hay. Grossman mused:

