The Young and the Restless Recap: Dreams of Cassie's Death Haunt Sharon

Nicholas arrives at Society to find Mariah and Tessa chatting. He says he came to grab dinner and check emails. Mariah wonders if any of the neglected emails are from Sharon as she didn’t come into Crimson Lights today. Tessa notes Mariah’s worry bringing up all the memories of Cassie could have traumatized Sharon. Nicholas notes Sharon seemed a little off even before their trip memory lane.

Sharon is asleep (and possibly drugged up?) at home. She dreams of the night Cassie died and Nicholas reporting the accident. We cut to Sharon crying on Cassie’s casket and then naming her new company for her deceased daughter.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!