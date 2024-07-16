Days of Our Lives Star Robert Scott Wilson Previews Alex and Theresa's Pending Nuptials
Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa's (Emily O’Brien) wedding day is on the horizon on Days of Our Lives. Although the Kiriakis heir is all about marital bliss, will he get his happily ever after? Alex has started to question whether his wife-to-be wants to be his one and only; doubt continues to creep into his head when he spies a close moment between Theresa and her ex-Brady (Eric Martsolf). Brady has tried to dissuade his kinfolk from marrying his ex, but Alex is determined to prove everyone wrong about Ms. Donovan. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Wilson gives a little tea on what's to come.
According to Wilson:
Recommended Articles
Alex gets a touching surprise on the wedding day when his dad, Justin (Wally Kurth), offers to officiate his son's part of the double ceremony. At first, Alex is a bit gun-shy, but Theresa convinces him she wants her future father-in-law to do it. The two have a close moment, but it gets ruined when father and son fight about Victor (John Aniston). Wilson remarks:
Will Alex get his happiness with Theresa? Wilson states: