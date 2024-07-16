Days of Our Lives Star Robert Scott Wilson Previews Alex and Theresa's Pending Nuptials

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa's (Emily O’Brien) wedding day is on the horizon on Days of Our Lives. Although the Kiriakis heir is all about marital bliss, will he get his happily ever after? Alex has started to question whether his wife-to-be wants to be his one and only; doubt continues to creep into his head when he spies a close moment between Theresa and her ex-Brady (Eric Martsolf). Brady has tried to dissuade his kinfolk from marrying his ex, but Alex is determined to prove everyone wrong about Ms. Donovan. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Wilson gives a little tea on what's to come.

According to Wilson:

Alex is blinded by what he wants to believe, and Theresa has tried to assure him [that it’s over between her and Brady.] He still has [suspicious] feelings that there is something there. I mean, he’s not a naïve guy, but he wants to believe he’s won Theresa over.

Alex gets a touching surprise on the wedding day when his dad, Justin (Wally Kurth), offers to officiate his son's part of the double ceremony. At first, Alex is a bit gun-shy, but Theresa convinces him she wants her future father-in-law to do it. The two have a close moment, but it gets ruined when father and son fight about Victor (John Aniston). Wilson remarks:

There are a lot of little moments that are pretty heavy because Justin is trying his best to not intrude too much into Alex’s love life, but also giving his guidance as a father. Alex is very defensive to that. He doesn’t really want anybody telling him how to feel or what to do. But ultimately having his dad officiate his wedding is a blessing across the board.

Will Alex get his happiness with Theresa? Wilson states: