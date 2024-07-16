Days of Our Lives Recap: Marlena Hopes EJ's Suffering Has Just Begun

Deidre Hall, Dan Feuerriegel

Brady Pub: Roman arrives to find Eric with Jude. He doesn’t understand why Eric isn’t in Paris (I don’t understand why no one told Roman). Eric says he just found out yesterday (YESTERDAY??) and Nicole stopped him from leaving the country. He goes on to explain how EJ is responsible for hiding the truth which really chaps Roman’s hide. He does wonder if his son will now reunite with Nicole. Eric acts like he’s new but Roman doubles down. How could he not think he and Nicole could and should reunite.

Eric says he may not be sticking around Salem as he only pushed back the start date of his job. Roman can’t believe he would even consider leaving after everything has changed. Before he exits, Roman encourages Eric to talk to Nicole.

DiMera Mansion: Marlena is outside when Leo calls. He wants to know if she wants to watch Drag Race with him this week. She puts him off and hangs up.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Marlena enters and tells EJ she’s there to see him (did you see EJ gulp?). With that, Marlena smacks EJ across the face. EJ knows he deserved the slap but Marlena thinks he deserves so much more. She reviews many of his most recent crimes regarding Jude and EJ admits she’s right. He knew he would lose his son and his wife if the truth came out.

EJ talks about the great love story of Eric Brady and Nicole Walker. He knew any hint of the truth would send Nicole packing. He goes on to tell her about how they were always together and the kiss he recently witnessed. Marlena can’t believe EJ was so stupid and neither can he. EJ thought he could make her happy if given enough time. His words remind Marlena how much EJ is like Stefano.

They chat for a bit about Stefano’s obsession with Marlena. She thinks both EJ and Stefano care more about winning than true love. EJ says none of that matters now as he has lost everything. Marlena doesn’t feel sorry for him and says she hopes his suffering has just begun.

The Spectator: Nicole walks in and goes after Leo for keeping Sloan’s secrets. Leo goes silent when Nicole wants an explanation. He explains he’s been working on himself by going through therapy with Marlena. Nicole wonders if Marlena knows the part he played in the Jude debacle. Leo explains he knew about the switch but not the paternity. Suddenly, Leo realizes why EJ paid him to keep quiet.

Nicole demands an explanation and Leo tells her about the night he drunkenly told EJ about the baby switch. Nicole is rightfully angry and Leo apologizes for his role in everything. She softens a bit and says if he wants her forgiveness, he must testify in court to everything he knows.

Leo can’t believe she wants him to testify against a DiMera who is also the D.A. She explains she not only wants to divorce him but needs him to pay for his crime. Leo wishes her the best but wants no part of her plan. Nicole promises to advocate for his immunity but Leo is still reluctant. He thinks EJ may have been punished enough as he lost his wife and child and probably was always going to.

Salem Inn – Bobby’s Room: Bobby goes pale when Connie tells him that she stabbed Rafe. He says he didn’t want her to kill Rafe. Connie’s confused as to how else she would have “gotten rid of” someone. Bobby notes how similar Rafe’s attack was to Li’s murder. The mention of Li sends Connie off into the world of what could have been before Bobby yells for her to SNAP OUT OF IT.

Bobby assumes Rafe is dead but Connie explains how someone showed up before she could bury him in an open grave. If she had to lay money on it, Rafe has probably breathed his last. Bobby is annoyed and Connie is mad. Jada is going to be devastated and Bobby can pick up the pieces. He doesn’t think that’s possible as everyone else thinks he’s Everett. Connie doesn’t care about any of his drama and wants a guarantee he will keep her secret. Bobby agrees and says they can never be seen together.

University Hospital – Lobby: Jada catches Gabi up on Rafe’s condition when Kayla arrives on the scene. She says Rafe’s in surgery to repair his punctured lung. With that, she heads back to the O.R.

Jada tells Gabi how she found Rafe in the cemetery. Gabi notes the situation was just like Li. She wonders if there’s a connection which makes her remember what Jada told her about Bobby. Gabi goes on to ask about the knife and wonders if Jada has recovered it. They both agree it’s worth a look to see if there’s a way to see if the two crimes are linked.

University Hospital – Rafe’s Room: Jada sees the knife on the counter (a perfectly logical place for it to be. She pulls out gloves and an evidence bag from her purse (because everyone walks around with those) and bags the knife.

University Hospital – Lobby: Gabi returns and Jada says she retrieved the knife and sent it off for testing (I hope that counter was clean).

Endings

Marlena is back home when Roman arrives. He’s practically beaming as he tells her about seeing Eric and Jude. He’s hopeful Eric and Nicole will reunite and Marlena is hopeful.

Eric is with Jude in one of the Brady Pub rooms. He tells Jude he thinks Roman was right about him reuniting with Nicole. Just then, she knocks on the door.

EJ opens an envelope with divorce papers from Nicole.

Leo walks down the hallway at the Salem Inn when Connie clocks him. She identifies him as Lady Whistleblower and says she’s a fan. Leo asks if she knows Everett Lynch, his editor, as she just emerged from his room. Connie says they go way back and quickly exits.

Kayla comes out to tell Gabi and Jada that Rafe has a pulmonary embolism and has slipped into a coma.

