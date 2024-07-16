Perkie's Observations: Ava Plays John Like a Fiddle on General Hospital

Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap:

John wants Ava's help building a case against Sonny, which will help get Avery back. Ava says she's afraid of Sonny but John says he can protect her. Ava says she won't go into hiding while Avery is with Sonny. John understands Sonny can be intimidating but he won't give up. Ava promises to think about it.

John asks about the Jerome family involvement with Sonny but Ava denies any knowledge, saying Julian shielded her from the business. John asks why she was with Sonny the night of the sniper attack at Selina's warehouse and she claims Sonny asked her to join him. Ava claims she was trying to appease Sonny, for Avery's sake.

Willow stops by to see Sonny to discuss Nina and how she's back in Willow's life, thanks to Drew. Sonny says he just wants Nina to be happy and she will be, now that she has Willow back in her life. Willow brings up Michael, and says she understands why Sonny feels betrayed.

Sonny gets a phone call from Diane's minion and Willow hears him yell at the person to make sure Diane calls him back. Sonny tells Willow that Ava is trying to take Avery away and he won't let that happen. Willow offers their help but Sonny says he doesn't want Michael involved because he doesn't trust him.

Drew wants Nina to calm down, saying he knows he was wrong for kissing Willow. He says he was caught up in the moment. Nina threatens to tell Willow that Drew has been sleeping with her but he knows she won't. Drew swears it won't happen again as it was an isolated moment. Nina says Willow is feeling guilty enough to tell Michael, though she convinced her not to. Drew swears again he won't pursue Willow or take advantage of her.

Jason wants the phone but Anna says she can't let John take Valentin away. Anna says Charlotte is home with her father and she owes her. Jason wants her to let Valentin be accountable for his own actions (hey why not use that same argument for Carly). Anna says Charlotte forgives her and won't take her father away from her.

Jason says he won't let his sons down again and insists he wants the phone. Anna asks him to give her two hours to warn Valentin so he can take Charlotte and run. She swears he won't regret this and gives him the phone.

Dex and Joss make out and nobody cares. Oy!!

Lois tells Gio a friend has a spot for a violinist for Broadway work but Gio says he's supposed to play the gallery's reopening and the summer concerts. Lois says this is great opportunity but Gio resists again, talking about his scholarship at PCU and refuses the offer

Natalia shows up at Ava's to find out why she leaked the tape. Ava says she didn't intentionally record her but felt the world deserved to know who Natalia really is. Natalia says Blaze was dropped from her record label and Ava looks guilty. Ava says Natalia is an awful person and is sure Sonny will hate her but Natalia says Sonny isn't angry with her.

Sonny tells Nina he kicked Ava out and is filing for sole custody of Avery. Nina badmouths Ava and Sonny asks what she will say if Ava has her called to the stand. Nina says he's an exemplary father and Avery adores him. Sonny says he's sorry for how things ended between them and asks if she can forgive him.

Anna storms over to Valentin's and tells him to take Charlotte and leave. She tells him she turned him into the FBI and he needs to leave the country immediately. Anna tearfully tells says he and Charlotte need each other so he calls Charlotte to come home. Anna tells him to go and not contact her again. Valentin says he wants her to go with them. (So basically, it's time for James and Finola's summer vacations?!!)

John comes knocking at Jason's door but Jason promised Anna two hours.

