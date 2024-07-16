Y&R's Joshua Morrow Talks Potential Nick and Sharon Reunion
"Shick" might still have some legs, according to The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow. The beloved pairing of Morrow's character Nick and Sharon Case's character Sharon could well make a comeback in some way, shape, or form, even if they don't ride off into the sunset together. Morrow told Michael Fairman TV of the high-school sweethearts:
He added:
Even without a picture-perfect romance, Morrow foresees the duo reuniting, saying:
Are you eager to see Nick and Sharon fall in love once again? Sound off in the comments!