Y&R's Joshua Morrow Talks Potential Nick and Sharon Reunion

"Shick" might still have some legs, according to The Young and the Restless' Joshua Morrow. The beloved pairing of Morrow's character Nick and Sharon Case's character Sharon could well make a comeback in some way, shape, or form, even if they don't ride off into the sunset together. Morrow told Michael Fairman TV of the high-school sweethearts:

I don’t see them just being together forever, always happy and perfect. I just don’t. They’ve got problems. Yes, they’re each other’s first love. They’re each other’s true love. They met each other when they were kids. So, you have all these life experiences that happen. You have all the things they did to each other that affects who they are as people going forward.

He added:

If the show tells me, ‘Yes! You’re going to end up with Sharon till the end of your career,’ If that’s what you want, then do it. But, I don’t know if that’s viable.

Even without a picture-perfect romance, Morrow foresees the duo reuniting, saying:

It’s a soap opera. Nick, of course, will end up with Sharon again at some point. I don’t know when it is, but it is definitely coming at some point. How long that lasts, I don’t know. I’ve got one job on this show, and that is to show up on time and know my lines and be effective. So, that’s what I’m gonna continue to do. So, whatever Josh Griffith (executive producer and head writer, Y&R) and the writers put in front of me, then that’s what’s gonna happen.

Are you eager to see Nick and Sharon fall in love once again? Sound off in the comments!