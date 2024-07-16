Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Diane Encourages Kyle to Enjoy His Fifteen Minutes of Glissade Fame

The Young and the Restless Recap for July 16, 2024
Susan Walters

Susan Walters

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack and Diane are in the Abbott living room getting ready to go to work. Jack asks his beloved if she wants a ride to the office but she’s got meetings before she heads over. Just then, Kyle walks in surprised to find his parental units still at home. They snipe back and forth about what they’re doing out of their respective offices this morning when Diane pipes up about Glissade’s recent media blitz. She suggests her son ride the media wave while it lasts. Kyle insists Glissade’s press isn’t bluster. He couldn’t be more excited for his new position. Diane wonders if he’s excited for his position or thrilled to find a way to stick it to his parents. Kyle thinks his mother is, once again, making everything all about her. Diane shoots back wondering why Kyle has taken a second rate job just to hurt his parents.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Dreams of Cassie's Death Haunt Sharon

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3214
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Kyle Throws a Temper Tantrum When Diane Gives Him the Boot

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3308
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Kyle Acts Like a Snot-Nosed Brat

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1036
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Kyle Has Disturbing News for Diane

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3356
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jack Warns Victor to Stay Away From Kyle

By Joshua BaldwinComment