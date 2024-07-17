The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Is Laser Focused on Sending Sheila Back to Prison

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deputy Chief Baker has arrived at Deacon’s storage closet. He walked right in and tells Sheila and Deacon they should really keep their door locked especially considering the recent killings. Baker says he needs to investigate the deaths of Deacon’s two employees. Deacon corrects him saying they were both employees and friends.

Li, Steffy and Finn are chatting at the hospital. Li thinks it’s obvious Sheila is responsible for the two recent deaths and was just on her way to confront her. Steffy agrees and says she was about to do the same thing. Finn correctly wonders if it’s wise to confront Sheila if she’s back to her murderous ways. Steffy and Li think confronting Sheila is better than sitting back and waiting to see what happens next. Steffy declares she is going to confront Sheila and Li and Finn are going with her. She refuses to rest until Sheila is rotting in prison where she belongs.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Li Fingers Sheila for the Pizza Kitchen Killings

