Perkie’s Observations: Valentin Takes Charlotte on the Run on General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sonny asks if he and Nina can bury the hatchet and she says their breakup was her fault and just wants him to be happy. She says she'll testify for him and hopes he gets custody. The two admit they cared for each other and just want the best for each other.

Maxie wants to discuss Deception's continued ad campaign in Crimson, but Nina is distracted. Nina tells her about Sonny's visit, and Maxie wonders if Nina wants him back. Nina says while she'll always have feelings for Sonny but is not desperately in love anymore. She's ready to move on and admits she and Sonny never fit.

Drew's name comes up and Nina says they've reached a point of mutual respect. She tells Maxie she'll help Drew with his campaign because he helped her with Willow. Maxie's thrilled to hear Willow reached out to Nina.



Natalia's waiting when Sonny gets home and apologizes again. He admits he doesn't like what she said but blames Ava for releasing it and thinks she's as much an injured party as Blaze and Kristina. Natalia mentions Kristina tearing a strip off of her and says she knows Kristina and Alison love each other.



Sonny's happy she's seeing things clearly, but she worries it's too little too late. Natalia wants his help to fix Blaze's music career. She says if he invested in Blaze's career, his money would go towards putting out a new album on a private label. Sonny says starting a new business is risky, but Natalia says she can run the label. She says she believes in Blaze's talent, and he agrees on the condition no one knows. Sonny wants Brook Lynn in charge as a condition of his investment.

Carly runs into Lois and the two discuss the wonders of Gio. Carly mentions Sonny paying for Gio's education and Lois explains his mother Camilla being a Cerullo cousin. Lois tells her about Gio's father, who was killed in action before Gio was born. Camilla died when Gio was ten, and Lois called Sonny, who paid for his education. Carly wonders why Sonny never mentioned this to her.

Josslyn wonders why Gio seems distracted, and he tells her about Lois getting him a gig. Josslyn thinks it's a nice opportunity and says Lois has no ulterior motive. Gio wonders if he should just go back to Bensonhurst and do it. Josslyn asks what he wants and says he needs to figure out what makes him happy.

Valentin says he and Anna belong together, but she tells him she only warned him for Charlotte's sake. Valentin believes she loves him which is why she came to warn him. He begs her to come with him and start a new life, but she doesn't want to live that way. She says she won't go on the run and leave Robin and her grandkids. Valentin worries once the FBI finds him gone, they'll know she helped him escape. The two share a kiss and she admits she loves him but says she can't go with him.

Anna says he had a good life working for ELQ and wonders why he risked it all to work with Pikeman. He says he's always been aware of Pikeman because it was created by the higher ups at the WSB. He says he kept in touch with Pikeman when he left the WSB and took over when Brennan was arrested. Anna wishes he would have told her, but Valentin says he didn't want to put her in the position to arrest him.

Anna tells Valentin that John has five years of emails between her and Brennan which were fabricated. Valentin admits he did it but says it was done to lead John in a different direction. Anna accuses him of using her and he apologizes. Valentin asks again about going with him and she says she would if she could, but can't.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ava Plays John Like a Fiddle

John storms into Jason's room and reminds him that he needs to do as he's told, or Carly pays the price. He wants any and all information on Sonny, but Jason says Sonny wasn't part of the deal. John doesn't understand why Jason is still loyal to Sonny and doesn't owe him his life. Jason says John destroyed his life, not Sonny. John says Jason chose to become an informant and the only one who never pays is Sonny.

John says Sonny is currently trying to steal Avery from Ava and she's terrified. Jason tells him not to believe anything Ava says. John says Sonny needs to be stopped before he wrecks Avery's life like so many others. He tells Jason to admit Sonny was the one who tried to kill him, but Jason says he has nothing on Sonny.

Jason picks up the phone and tells John it's proof Valentin was running Pikeman. He says it shows Valentin broke multiple NSA laws including facilitating illegal arms transactions. John calls reinforcements to Valentin's address.

Jason tracks down Carly to say he gave the FBI what they wanted and if John keeps his word, they're free.

John and other agents show up at Valentin's house to find no one there, while Anna smilingly watches from afar.



Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!