Are Nina, Drew and Willow General Hospital's Next Big Triangle? (POLL)

General Hospital's "hot" romantic summer storyline appears to be the Nina (Cynthia Watros), Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) triangle.

They've certainly been moving the chess pieces into place so that the hate-sex tension of Nina and Drew goes toe-to-toe with the syrupy sugar "innocence" of Willow and Drew.

After all the time it's taken Willow to let Nina back into her life, just as Nina is getting the relationship with her daughter she wanted, she discovers the man she's been having shirt button-popping sex with actually has feelings for her "innocent" daughter. And acted on them! She's made it clear to Drew that she's furious and a furious Nina usually means crazy Nina isn't far behind!

How can Nina be a listening ear for Willow's guilty conscience and put a stop to anything more happening between Drew and her daughter without sacrificing her tenuous bond with Willow?

Willow may come off as all innocent, but she's cheated on the man she's with before. Now she finds herself torn between her husband Michael (Chad Duell) and Drew.

Meanwhile, Drew has been burnishing his reputation by taking the Quartermaine surname, getting the endorsement of the congressman whose seat he is campaigning to fill and putting a contingency plan into place for his company to be run in his absence, if elected.

But what if he can't stay away from Willow? Will he succumb to his feelings for her?

Will Nina's wrath blow Drew's campaign, not to mention her relationship with Willow, and Michael and Drew's working relationship to smithereens?

Do you think General Hospital going all-in on a Nina, Drew and Willow triangle will deliver the drama?

Are these three GH's next big triangle?