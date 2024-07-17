Ryan Seacrest Gives First Look At First Day at Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest is giving fans a taste of his first day at Wheel of Fortune. The multi-hyphenate mogul posted a video of his first day at WoF on Instagram, which he filmed a few months ago, taking his followers behind-the-scenes of the legendary game show. Seacrest met with crew members, took a tour of the soundstage where the iconic wheel is housed, then took it for a spin himself, said the sound it made and joked:

I find it soothing.

Seacrest continued to take fans on his tour, admitting the excitement had him anticipate heading into work. Seacrest remarked:

You know, I could not sleep last night, I was so excited. I slept OK, but still very excited for the alarm to go off.

Seacrest then showed fans the show's mini hall of fame, featuring archive footage of previous episodes along with Emmy trophies, memorable costumes and paraphernalia, and teased in closing:

To be continued.

In July 2023, it was announced that long time host Pat Sajak would step down as host after 41 years. Later news broke that Seacrest would be filling the role. Watch the video below.