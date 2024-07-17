Tabyana Ali Previews Trina's Emotional Moment of Grief
General Hospital's Trina (Tabyana Ali) has largely put on a brave face since her true love Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) died. But beneath the surface, she's been grieving. Ali told Soap Opera Digest that on the Friday, July 19 episode, Trina will let out some of her emotions.
Ali reveals that Jocelyn (Eden McCoy) will find the turtle dove figurine Spencer gave Trina that went missing when the two young women moved into their new apartment. Trina is triggered by the sight of the gift that meant so much to her.
Recommended Articles
According to Ali, Jocelyn's attempt to comfort Trina by sharing her own experiences with grief will backfire.
Ali adds that, in her opinion, Trina is not yet ready to move on to another romance.