Tabyana Ali Previews Trina's Emotional Moment of Grief

Tabyana Ali ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

General Hospital's Trina (Tabyana Ali) has largely put on a brave face since her true love Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) died. But beneath the surface, she's been grieving. Ali told Soap Opera Digest that on the Friday, July 19 episode, Trina will let out some of her emotions.

Ali reveals that Jocelyn (Eden McCoy) will find the turtle dove figurine Spencer gave Trina that went missing when the two young women moved into their new apartment. Trina is triggered by the sight of the gift that meant so much to her.

She’s trying to build herself back up, and then to see that turtle dove…. It breaks her a little bit. Well, not even a little bit — it breaks her just in general... It feels like it’s hard for her to build herself back up when things keep seeming so familiar, like Spencer is still around.

According to Ali, Jocelyn's attempt to comfort Trina by sharing her own experiences with grief will backfire.

Trina is like, ‘I don’t even care if it’s true or not — lie to me and tell that it’s gonna be fine, lie to me and tell me that this will go away, lie to me and tell me that this won’t always be as painful.’

Ali adds that, in her opinion, Trina is not yet ready to move on to another romance.