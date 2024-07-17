The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam Believes He Can Protect Jack by Working for Victor

Courtney Hope, Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Adam and Sally are chatting about the happenings at Newman. Adam explains Victoria and Nicholas have taken back over and Nikki is out at Newman Enterprises. Adam is now back in charge at Newman Media. Sally wonders why Adam suddenly trusts Victor when he questioned his motives. Adam says Victor let him in on how he wants to use Newman Media to take down Jack Abbott.

Sally can’t understand why Victor would go after Jack again after their latest truce. Adam says the truce is no more after Jack offered to be Nikki’s sponsor. Sally correctly deduces Victor wants Adam to do his dirty work. She asks how he’s going to handle the situation and he says he refuses to publish any lies about Jack or Jabot. Adam likes and respects Jack which makes Sally question why he would go forward with Victor’s untoward plans. Adam thinks if he takes the job he can actually help Jack by acting as a buffer. Sally wishes him good luck on what seems an impossible goal.

