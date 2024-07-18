Christopher Sean Talks Perceptive Paul's Concern For Big Bro Brady on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives has welcomed back Christopher Sean as Paul Narita for a short stint, and the son of super-spy John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is putting his observational skills to the test. Paul picks up on some major family issues with his nearest and dearest while he's home, Sean told Soap Opera Digest.

The ex-baseball player is back in town to support beau Andrew (Colton Little), who's walking sis Theresa (Emily O'Brien) down the aisle. But Paul can tell that something's bugging Theresa's ex (and his big brother), Brady (Eric Martsolf), who's secretly nursing feelings for the troublemaking Donovan. Sean said:

Brady’s just off. Paul has this inkling that there’s something wrong. He also thinks that Brady may have turned back to alcohol.

He added:

Paul hopes that he hasn’t and takes Brady’s word for it, but everything inside of him is saying that he has.

The wedding may also involve some shenanigans with town troublemaker Leo (Greg Rikaart). Sean said: