Perkie’s Observations: Brook Lynn Cuts Off Natalia on General Hospital

Amanda Setton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Sonny summons Brook Lynn who is not happy to see Natalia. Brook Lynn discusses what to do about the record label and how no matter how they spin it, Blaze still loses. Natalia says she wants Alison to put out her own music on her own label and Sonny will finance it. He says he wants Brook Lynn to run the label and says she'll have all the creative leeway she needs.

Brook Lynn reminds Natalia they don't see eye to eye and says all print and media will be managed by her and subject to her approval only. She says Natalia will have no press presence or influence and will not be allowed to do any interviews. She also says Natalia will have no say in when or where Blaze performs or how she's presented to the public. Brook Lynn warns Natalia to agree to the terms or nothing will happen.

Natalia gets angry she's being cut out, but Brook Lynn blames her for Blaze having to start over again. Brook Lynn says Natalia needs to let them do this and Sonny vouches for her. Natalia says after the mess with Linc she didn't want anyone else to have control over Blaze's career again. Natalia says they have a deal if Alison agrees to it. Sonny offers them a toast to their new venture and says he'll make sure Ava gets what's coming to her. Brook Lynn looks a little worried about that.

Tracy joins Cody for a beer and company. The two chit chat about her insomnia and the messes he's made. Cody explains about telling Mac the truth and how he didn't take it well. He talks about wanting to leave but says Maxie and Sasha tried to convince him otherwise. Tracy says, as his employer, he'll lose all benefits and severance if he leaves without giving notice. Cody agrees to stay, and both are surprised when someone shows up at the door (My money is on James)

Chase and Dex discuss police academy procedures and what Dex can expect on the force. The two talk about Chase's love for baseball and Gregory's impact and support on his career. Chase asks about Dex' family and he says he's not close with them. He says things feel right again now that he's joined the PCPD.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Valentin Takes Charlotte on the Run

Kristina and Blaze go to Crimson where Nina apologizes for The Invader's invasion into their private lives. She promises she's going to make it right. Blaze doesn't blame her, and Kristina lays it all at Ava's feet. Nina also blames Adrian and summons him and tells him to face the women. She wants him to apologize and grovel.

Adrian apologizes but says some people believe keeping Kristina and Blaze’s relationship under wraps shows a certain amount of hypocrisy. Kristina wonders why he's surprised at how great a mess he made and doesn't believe his apology. Adrian says he was trying to prove he could deliver the big scoop and offers another apology before Nina kicks him out.

Nina asks what she can do for them, and Kristina says they're planning their response and want her help. Nina agrees to help but says they just need to be themselves.

Carly and Jason head to the bridge to celebrate beating John at his game. Carly understands why Jason did what he did, and she feels free now. Jason says it's been three years and he's not sure he knows how to be free. Carly asks what Jason wants to do now, but he hasn't thought about it. He says he'll spend time with his boys and mentions Jake moving to Barcelona. Carly asks him to promise not to disappear again.

Jason talks about making a mistake the last time he came back by reuniting with Sam and messing it up. He then brings up Britt and how it was easier with her. Carly admits she was jealous of Britt. In the end Britt died saving Josslyn and Carly will be forever grateful. Jason says he can now tell Sonny the truth about why he was working for the Feds. He says Sonny is in more trouble than he knows.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!