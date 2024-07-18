Serena Scott Thomas Dishes Joining Days of Our Lives as Xander's Mom Fiona

Serena Scott Thomas will make her Days of Our Lives debut on Friday, July 19, reports TV Insider. She'll play Fiona Cook, mom to soon-to-be-wed Kiriakis heir Xander (Paul Telfer). Scott Thomas, a veteran model and actress (and sister of BAFTA Award winner Kristin Scott Thomas), spoke to the site about joining DAYS.

Fiona's not exactly a peaceful individual. Scott Thomas explained:

Fiona is a troubled soul. Fiona grew up in Scotland in a big house. She had a difficult childhood, Her father was an alcoholic. Her mother was a classic codependent of that generation, very emotionally immature. Fiona left home very young and moved to Europe and was always sort of looking for the daddy figure to get that fix and that security and that sense of belonging and attachment.

She continued:

And, of course, there she was introduced to drugs and alcohol and that carried on until it became a problem. She had her lovely son but was emotionally ill-equipped. She had no tools. She was really at sea and that’s why she abandoned her son in such a selfish way, which she came to profoundly regret.

When she does appear in Salem finally, expect Fiona to reveal a huge secret that will rock some locals' lives. Scott Thomas teased: