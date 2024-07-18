Skip to main content

WATCH: Skincare Brand CeraVe Channels Soap Operas For New Ad (VIDEO)

CeraVe

Skincare brand CeraVe is channeling all things soap (opera, of course) with its new commercial. The ad was crafted by agency 72andSunny, per ADWEEK. According to the article, the inspiration came from the rise in popularity of soap operas among Generations Z and Y. The brand also teamed up with influencers to create their own micro-soap operas, with CeraVe's cleansers saving the day.

Kelly Buchanan Spillers, global head of digital and social at CeraVe, informed the publication that the format:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The video, “Cleanse Like a Derm—a CeraVe Soap Opera," will appear on digital, social, and streaming platforms. The clip feature Xochitl Gomez as a young woman named Xochitl Cleansington, and her family. When the Cleansington clan is fed a pack of lies about skincare (and their CeraVe is removed from their glam manse), drama abounds. But who's responsible for the CeraVe theft? And how do dermatologists, tiny dogs, and evil twins come into play?

Get more of the drama when the Drama Free Cleansing Tour hits the road, starting Aug. 1. Relive the sudsy ad on a 32-foot trailer recreating the set and win free product samples.

Check out the clip below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

nuTime Media, CBS
Soaps

CBS Enlists Black-Owned Sales Rep NuTime Media to Sell Ads For The Gates

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Screenshot 2023-06-06 at 11.36.28 AM
Soaps

New Daytime TV Report: Overall Soap Ad Impressions Fall

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Tony Hale, Dulé Hill
Soaps

Tony Hale, Dulé Hill Among Stars to Do Live Reading of Michael Ausiello's Unproduced Soap Script For Charity

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Conan O'Brien
Soaps

Conan O'Brien to Guest on New Zealand Soap Shortland Street

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment