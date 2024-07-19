The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Chooses Steffy Over Sheila

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Finn are chatting at the beach house. Finn says he feels like a fool for spending so much time defending Sheila. Steffy understands as he cares so much about people. Finn thinks is actions are inexcusable as his behavior left his wife feeling unheard and unsupported. Steffy says all is good as he stood up for their family earlier today. She tells him how much she loves him before they kiss.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Is Laser Focused on Sending Sheila Back to Prison

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!