The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Chooses Steffy Over Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for July 18, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Finn are chatting at the beach house. Finn says he feels like a fool for spending so much time defending Sheila. Steffy understands as he cares so much about people. Finn thinks is actions are inexcusable as his behavior left his wife feeling unheard and unsupported. Steffy says all is good as he stood up for their family earlier today. She tells him how much she loves him before they kiss.

