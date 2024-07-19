BREAKING NEWS: Ron Carlivati Exiting Days of Our Lives
Ron Carlivati has left the building. According to Deadline, Carlivati is stepping down from his post as head writer of Days of Our Lives, a position he's held since 2017. There is no word on why Carlivati is exiting the sudser; he will be replaced immediately by Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford.
Cwikly's credits include Sunset Beach, As The World Turns, DAYS, and most recently, working as a breakdown writer at The Young and the Restless. Ford was a scriptwriter at DAYS recently and previously worked with Carlivati at One Life to Live and wrote as a scriptwriter at ATWT.
Carlivati's episodes will air through April 2025.
