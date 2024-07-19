BREAKING NEWS: Ron Carlivati Exiting Days of Our Lives

AFF/Steven Bergman

Ron Carlivati has left the building. According to Deadline, Carlivati is stepping down from his post as head writer of Days of Our Lives, a position he's held since 2017. There is no word on why Carlivati is exiting the sudser; he will be replaced immediately by Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford.

Cwikly's credits include Sunset Beach, As The World Turns, DAYS, and most recently, working as a breakdown writer at The Young and the Restless. Ford was a scriptwriter at DAYS recently and previously worked with Carlivati at One Life to Live and wrote as a scriptwriter at ATWT.

Carlivati's episodes will air through April 2025.