Days of Our Lives Recap: Theresa’s Wedding Brings Brady to a Breaking Point

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo is mulling over what he can write for his next column when Bonnie knocks on his door. Before he can answer, she breaks in (old habits die hard!) and says she’s got a juicy story for him. Bonnie tells him about the evening’s double wedding, but he thinks it’s kind of a snooze fest. Bonnie seems to remember Leo being involved in an incredibly eventful double wedding event. He pretends to have forgotten when Bonnie reviews the scandalous happenings of that day a couple of years ago.

Bonnie continues selling the double wedding when Leo gets an idea. He thinks Bonnie is trying to tell him to cover the event because Theresa is marrying Alex for his vast fortune. Bonnie scrambles and begs Leo not to use that angle for his column. He reluctantly agrees and says Theresa reminds him of Gwen and then goes into all the reasons his former bff hates him. Leo does some deep breathing exercise which does nothing to squelch his guilt.

Bonnie apologizes for wasting Leo’s time but he thinks maybe there’s an angle to cover. He asks about inside details about the wedding and Bonnie says there might be a surprise guest – Xander’s mother. She explains how Xander and his mother have been estranged for years. Bonnie goes on to explain about the invitation, how Theresa trashed it and she mailed it.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: Xander is all shirtless and sweaty (squeal) as he gets pumped up for the wedding. Sarah enters and they get all playfully adorable. Sarah wonders if he wishes they were getting married on their own and Xander says he does. She notes once again how much she hopes these weddings bring the Kiriakis family back together again. They move along to discussing Alex and his fortune, but Xander says he’s looking forward to making a good, honest living. With that, they go right back to adorable sexy time.

Sarah and Xander are basking in the afterglow of their wedding day afternoon delight (shouldn’t they be getting ready?). They hope they haven’t brought themselves bad luck before their nuptials. Sarah thinks they’ve had more than enough bad luck which leads them to revisit their bad luck buffet.

Sarah is reviewing the guest list when Xander notices his mother’s name isn’t there. She apologizes for pressuring him to reach out. He’s cool and says it was worth a try for Victoria’s sake. Just then, Theresa arrives to get ready with Sarah. Xander gets snarky before he heads off to get dressed. Theresa thanks Sarah for letting her and Alex crash their wedding.

Kiriakis Mansion – Alex and Theresa’s Room: Alex talks business before Justin enters to ask if he can perform the wedding ceremony. He notes Maggie is the officiant for Sarah and Xander’s wedding and would like to keep it in the family. Alex can’t fathom why Justin would want to join him and Theresa in holy matrimony. He goes on to be a little bitch boy mentioning how Justin tricked them during Konstantin’s wedding (and called him JUSTIN yet again!). Justin just wants to be a part of their special day. Alex agrees but says he also needs to check with Theresa. Before Justin exits, Alex thanks him.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Brady thinks it’s not likely they can get Tate back for the wedding. Theresa wants to send the Kiriakis jet and gets on the phone with the lacrosse camp. Brady interrupts and thinks she should leave Tate alone. Theresa agrees but is furious with Holly for putting them in a position to have to send him off for the summer. Theresa continues to go after Holly until Brady points out the similarities between the two of them. Theresa is not amused but gets the point.

Theresa and Brady take a walk down memory lane and discuss they’re different formal and informal weddings. They both think back on those days fondly and then become sad as Brady says it’s a shame their relationship didn’t work out. Theresa notes how she’s probably to blame for their breakups but Brady says his stubbornness also contributed. She hopes thinks are different with Alex and Brady says he’s rooting for them. They both want the other to be happy (Without realizing it, I’ve totally gotten on board with Brady and Theresa).

Theresa tells Brady she has something to confess just as Alex walks in. She covers saying she was telling Brady how happy she is he can attend. With that, Brady exits. Alex tells Theresa about Justin officiating the wedding and she says she’s down. They kiss and as they embrace, Theresa stares longingly at a picture of Brady.

Alex is pouring himself a glass of dark liquor when Justin walks in and learns he’ll be officiating the ceremony. Alex says his father (UGH!) would approve of Justin taking this role. Justin says he doesn’t give a damn what Victor would think.

Horton Cabin: Sophia arrives and tells Holly and Tate they are totally busted. She explains how she knew they were hiding away. Tate tries to explain but Holly’s more interesting in toying with the star-crossed lovers by threatening to out them. She tells them about her recent run in with Theresa. Holly thanks her for not saying anything and wants to know if they’re still best friends. Sophia says their friendship ended when Holly became a “backstabbing bitch” and then goes on to tell them she kept her mouth shut because Theresa’s getting married.

Tate is stunned to learn of his mother’s impending nuptials. Sophia didn’t want to spoil Theresa’s special day by revealing her son is a lying liar who lies. She’ll just tell her tomorrow. Holly can’t believe she wants to hurt them so much. Sophia also admits to outing them on prom night. Holly and Tate start to react when Sophia reminds them of their betrayal. They lied to her and Holly specifically let her look like a fool. Holly and Tate apologize again but Sophia understands they’re only doing so to keep her from outing them to Theresa. Holly says she’ll do anything for her to keep their secret, which immediately grabs Sophia’s attention. She says since Aaron is taking Tate’s place at camp, Sophia wants Holly to take her place at her new job at The Bistro, while also giving her every cent of her paychecks (I love Sophia).

Endings

Tate says he should go to camp so Holly doesn’t have to work for nothing. Holly tells him no and says they should figure out how to deal with it. With that, they get back to kissing.

Leo begins writing his article about the upcoming wedding.

Justin says Victor was a narcissist who robbed him of a son. Alex very calmly says he was never Justin’s son to begin with and Victor’s will was trying to make things right. Alex continues to defend Victor as his father when Justin FINALLY loses his s*** and says, “SO WAS I, DAMN IT!” (YESSSSS!)

Brady returns to the penthouse trying not to think about Theresa, cue the flashback. Brady gets up and says silently says screw it. He goes to the cabinet and pulls out a bottle of vodka and a rocks glass.

Bonnie arrives to help Sarah and Theresa get ready. Before Sarah can exit to take a shower, Bonnie tells her about pulling the invitation from the trash and sending it to Xander’s mother. Sarah has no clue what she’s talking about as she didn’t throw it away.

