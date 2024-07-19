The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Nick is Worried About Sharon's Mental Health

Nick is concerned about Sharon's mental status

Chelsea: Guilt consumes her (Melissa Claire Egan).

Phyllis: Red talks with Heather (Vail Bloom) and gives her a nice wake-up call.

Adam: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) debates if he should confess all or not.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) grills Adam and debates over returning to Newman Enterprises.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) puts Claire (Hayley Erin) in a challenging situation. Look for Summer (Allison Lanier) to get strict with Kyle.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) throws Abby (Melissa Ordway) for a loop. Later, Devon looks to Victor (Eric Braeden) for advice.

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) stays firm with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Victor: Mr. Moneybags has a new position for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) at Newman Enterprises. Meanwhile, Victor is determined to preserve Katherine's (the late Jeanne Cooper) legacy.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Nikki butt heads about Diane (Susan Walters).

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) is concerned about Sharon's (Sharon Case) mental health.

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) makes a big move in her relationship with Alan (Christopher Cousins).