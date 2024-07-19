Who Should EJ be With After Nicole is Gone on Days of Our Lives? (POLL)

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) doesn't have many friends in Salem as of late, and with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) soon to skip town, the question becomes: who should EJ be with after she is gone?

Days of Our Lives can't leave its leading man without a love interest. Granted, did anyone actually believe that Nicole loved EJ before she found out he knew Eric (Greg Vaughan) was Jude's father? No, not really.

So where does that leave EJ? Well, first of all, we sincerely doubt DAYS would pair EJ and Leo (Greg Rikaart) together, so let's just get what we imagine is one of Leo's fantasies of the way. Though Lady Whistblowhard DiMera does have a certain ring to it, doesn't it? Jesting aside, let's take a look at a few of EJ's potential pairings.

There's Melinda Trask (Tina Huang). EJ's hired her, fired her, paid her off and had any number of tense encounters with her. An EJ and Melinda pairing could dish up big helpings of loathers-to-lovers energy.

There's certainly no love lost between EJ and Ava (Tamara Braun), which might make them a delicious pairing. They both blackmail and manipulate with the finest of Salem's citizens. Maybe it's time they reconnect on a more intimate level? That is, if Ava's little secret about sleeping with his brother Stefan (Brandon Barash) doesn't get in the way.

Speaking of Stefan, well, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) will burn Salem to the ground when she finds out her husband slept with Ava. Who will she hate more after she learns of her husband's infidelity, Stefan or EJ? Maybe Gabi and EJ have epic hate sex they regret the next morning, but, try as they might, they can't resist each other and hate themselves for it? That could be fun to watch.

EJ and Jada (Elia Cantu) haven't shared a ton of screen time, and maybe that's a good thing for EJ. He's a dastardly DiMera and she's a by-the-book cop. Criminal vs. cop romances can be super hot, though admittedly they often end up with the cop arresting the criminal. Jada's been stuck in the boring orbit of that quicksand Salem calls Rafe (Galen Gering). Maybe its time for Jada to get a super juicy storyline opposite EJ?

Then there are any number of offscreen women, who could return, reconnect or catch EJ's eye. Obviously there's Sami (Alison Sweeney), but we all know Sweeney is busy elsewhere. EJ's half-brother Chad (Billy Flynn) is currently searching for Abby, who he believes to be alive. What if Abby returned, but only remembered EJ, not Chad? Chad would spit nails if that happened and if Sami visited Salem for a short stint, there would definitely be fireworks on that front.

So many possibilities and so few women who actually like EJ. He's got a lot of making up to do if he wants to find love again.

Who should EJ be with after Nicole is gone?