Perkie’s Observations: Trina Receives a Supernatural Gift From Spencer on General Hospital

Carly is grateful to Jason and says she can never repay him for his sacrifice. Jason says there is no debt between them, and he would do it again. He says she wouldn't have been in that position had it not been for him and Sonny.



Jason says John is still a problem for Sonny because he's fixated, and John has hated Sonny for a long time, and finally has an opening. Jason says Sonny needs to let him back in so they can figure this out together. Carly is grateful Jason is home to help with the situation.

Cody and Tracy question how and why James is at the stables. He's upset Mac told him he couldn't take lessons from Cody anymore. He says he climbed out a window and called a ride share from Georgie's phone. Maxie and Spinelli are angry when they come to pick him up. James complains he can't do riding lessons at the mansion anymore, but Maxie says they'll discuss it at home.

Tracy gets back to the house to find Gio in the kitchen and joins him. She asks about his life back home and the two discuss all things New York.

Cody summons Sasha to let her know what happened. Cody says he loves James and feels it's his fault James is hurting. Sasha reassures him while Mac is still angry, Maxie is on Cody's side. She doesn't think Cody will be banished from James' life.

At home Maxie and Spinelli chastise James about leaving the house at night without telling anyone. James is upset no one is telling him the truth. Maxie says Mac is upset about something and they need to be patient with him.



Maxie talks to Spinelli about Cody being family even if they don't share DNA. She wants Mac to hurry up and forgive Cody.

Josslyn tells Trina she found her dove and when she gets upset, realizes it was a gift from Spencer. Trina is angry she's still grieving but Josslyn says eventually it won't be so painful. Trina thanks her for being supportive and Josslyn offers to listen whenever Trina needs it.

Dante finds Laura sitting and talking to Lulu, so he joins her and the two make small talk about her raising Ace. Dante says Lulu was always a great mom because she took after Laura. He thanks Laura for taking care of Rocco when he was shot. He feels Rocco doesn't visit Lulu enough but it's hard for him to see his mother in that bed. Laura says is Rocco old enough now to make the decision on whether or not he wants to visit Lulu.

