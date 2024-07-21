The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Steffy Reminds Hope She’s the Boss

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy and Hope are talking about Finn at Forrester Creations. Steffy says Finn’s connection to Sheila is over despite Hope’s efforts to the contrary. Hope can’t understand how simply listening to him and validating his feelings was a bad thing. Steffy thinks Hope purposely got into his head in an attempt to help him see Sheila in a different light. Steffy notes the recent murders and how she’s certain Sheila is responsible. She hopes justice will finally be served and Sheila will be out of their lives.

Hope wonders if Steffy will continue to berate her about all the things she’s done wrong. Will she continue to undermine her and her mother at Forrester Creations? Steffy reminds Hope she’s co-CEO and her focus is on the lines she’s producing and the employees who work UNDERNEATH her. Steffy says she’s in charge not Hope and not Brooke (well…).

