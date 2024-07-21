Days of Our Lives Recap: A Surprise Arrival Brings the Double Wedding to a Screeching Halt

Paul Telfer, Suzanne Rogers, Linsey Godfrey

Horton Square: The square is decorated for the double wedding. Xander views the scene as Jack walks up. He tells Xander about Abigail possibly being alive. He goes on about how Abigail died too young and how she was never able to do so many things, like run the newspaper Xander stole from them. Xander tries to apologize when Jack says he hopes this double wedding goes better than his last. Jack tries to walk away when Xander stops him. He tells him to take back The Spectator.

Xander says when he took The Spectator he lost his best friend. He says he’ll hire Justin to draw up the papers and Jack says he’ll keep an eye on the mail. He asks Xander to give his love to Sarah and exits.

Brady Pub: Roman is talking to Kimberly about not being able to attend Theresa’s wedding. Just then, Andrew walks in (squeal!). Roman tells Kimberly about Andrew’s arrival and hangs up. They embrace as Andrew says he’s repping the family today. He’s not so sure Theresa will be thrilled with his arrival (flashback to Andrew telling Theresa he knows she kidnapped Xander and Sarah’s baby). He covers telling Roman he didn’t tell Theresa about his arrival. Just then, Stephanie walks in and excitedly embraces him. With that, Roman heads off to the kitchen. Andrew asks about Stephanie’s love life, and she explains a bit without going into detail. She can’t believe “wild child” Theresa is the one settling down.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: Sarah, Maggie and Bonnie are discussing who could have thrown away the invitation for Xander’s mother as Theresa watches. Bonnie recalls finding the invitation in the trash when she knocked it over (flashback to Theresa grabbing the invitation and throwing it away). In real time, Bonnie remembers Theresa going on and on about Xander’s mother attending being a bad idea. The pressure gets to her and Theresa admits she threw it away.

Theresa uses the same reasoning saying she was worried Xander’s mother would cause a scene. Sarah is appalled but Bonnie says it’s all good as she mailed the invitation. Sarah thanks Bonnie but notes his mother never RSVP’d. Just then, Victoria cries and everyone but Theresa exits. Theresa says if Xander’s mother shows up, she is “screwed.”

Theresa is now dressed in her wedding garb when Andrew arrives. He hears a cry, and she explains Victoria is in the other room. Andrew very loudly chides her about the baby she kidnapped. Theresa quiets him down and Andrew assures her the secret is safe as he hasn’t even told Paul (oh no). Theresa thanks her brother for covering just as Sarah re-enters the room. She asks about the kidnapping, but Andrew says the trail has gone cold since Konstantin’s death.

Theresa notes Shane’s absence and asks if Andrew will walk her down the aisle. He gets playful before agreeing. Maggie says she’s so glad the double wedding is taking place as it’s good for the family. With that, she declares her love for both Theresa and Sarah.

Kiriakis Mansion: Justin and Alex are arguing about Victor. Alex thinks it’s time Justin accepts he’s no longer his father. Neither can understand why Victor kept this huge secret. They continue to scream at each other when Sonny walks in (squeal!). They exchange pleasantries and Alex exits. Sonny asks his father if he’s ok and Justin says he is not.

Justin explains he’s having a hard time with everything, and Sonny understands. They both agree they’ll never forgive Victor for what he did. Justin pulls out the letter from Angelica saying he re-reads it all the time as he still can’t believe any of it is true. Sonny supports his father saying he will always be his son no matter what. The two embrace as Alex re-enters the room. He tells Justin how sorry he is for his words and asks Justin to please be the officiant at his wedding.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Brady pulls out a bottle of vodka and a rocks glass as he ponders how he’s going to get through Theresa’s upcoming wedding. As he pours the vodka, Paul walks in (squeal!) wondering what he’s up to. They embrace as Paul explains he’s there to be with Andrew at his sister’s wedding.

Brady says he’s good with everything but still doesn’t understand why Theresa and Alex are getting married so quickly. They briefly discuss the money, but Brady says she’s signed a prenup. Paul rightfully deduces Brady still has feelings for his ex. They talk about the drink and Brady says he doesn’t understand why he thinks of Theresa as the one who got away.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Xander arrives as he’s going to get dressed in Leo’s room. He informs Leo of giving Jack back his half of The Spectator. Leo worries about his job, but Xander says everyone loves Lady Whistleblower. Xander begins to undress, and Leo takes a seat. They get cheeky before Leo reluctantly makes his exit.

Paul asks if Brady is off the wagon, and he says he has yet to take a drink. Paul rightfully assumes it’s because of Theresa’s wedding.

Horton Square: Leo arrives and runs into Sonny and asks about his “not better half.” Sonny says Will couldn’t come and Leo thinks there might be trouble in paradise. Just as things get tense, Paul arrives followed by Andrew.

Maggie calls the wedding to order and Alex and Xander exchange no so pleasantries before the festivities commence. Theresa’s up first and walks in on Andrew’s arm. Next up, Sarah walks in hand in hand with Maggie. Bonnie stands up saying who’s getting married first!

The foursome discuss the situation and Theresa thinks Xander and Sarah should go first. Bonnie thinks the opposite and they decide to flip a coin. That doesn’t really help, and Bonnie decides Theresa and Alex should go first. Justin takes the helm (I love it when anyone says Jeannie Theresa!). Justin says the line which often ruins soap opera weddings. No one speaks so their peace will be forever held.

Alex begins his vows and explains how his world has been turned upside down, especially with the revelation Victor is his father. He thanks Theresa for helping him get through the untenable situation. Theresa almost loses her cool but recovers. She says she wants to make Alex happy as it’s exactly what he deserves (Poor, dumb Brady). With that, the official vows commence. Brady flinches as Alex and Theresa say their vows and exchange rings. They are pronounced married as Brady holds back tears.

Brady walks away and tells Paul he’s headed for a meeting. Andrew approaches Leo and tells him not to write about what he just witnessed. Bonnie tells everyone to sit back down as it’s Xander and Sarah’s turn. Maggie takes the helm and says lovely words about Sarah and Xander. She asks the dreaded question when a random woman arrives. Xander turns and says, “mum?”

