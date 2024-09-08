The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Poppy Learns Luna Framed Her for Murder

Romy Park

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Luna is in handcuffs in front of Bill, Poppy and Chief Baker. Poppy is stunned to learn Luna has been arrested and is responsible for her incarceration. She thinks there must have been a huge mixup. She begs Luna to tell her that everyone is wrong. Bill supports her as she’s says Luna is a good girl and would never hurt anyone. Chief Baker steps in saying Luna is responsible for the deaths, falsifying the paternity test and then kidnapping Steffy Forrester.

Poppy asks Luna again if she did what she’s being accused of. Luna decides it’s a good idea to admit to everything in front of God and everyone (Where is her lawyer? Ugh!).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Finn Probes Luna About Steffy

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!