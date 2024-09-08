Days of Our Lives Promo: Xander Confronts Brady and Enacts His Own Brand of Vigilante Justice

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of September 9-13, 2024

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are in the park when she rages about him lying to her all her life. She now knows the truth that Eric killed her daddy.

Fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) says she’s actually Abigail but Steve (Stephen Nichols) doesn’t believe a lying word coming out of her lying mouth.

Connie (Julia Dove) says she’s never heard of any Everett nor Bobby. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) tells Jada (Elia Cantu) that Connie is a lying, liar who lies. Jada comes a-calling on Connie whilst Melinda (Tina Huang) is still tied up inside.

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) leans over Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and slowly puts a pillow over her face.

Connie is at DiMera talking to Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), whilst holding a knife behind her back.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has a baseball bat with him when he arrives to confront Brady (Eric Martsolf) about the accident. He screams about Sarah being paralyzed for the rest of her life before swinging the bat directly at Brady’s head.

What are you looking forward to next week? Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!