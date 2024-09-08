Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Holly Unleashes Her Anger on Saint Eric
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 9-13, 2024
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:
Holly (Ashley Puzemis) eviscerates Eric (Greg Vaughan) about killing her daddy.
Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) goes to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for hypnosis.
Ava (Tamara Braun) pushes Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) to give Stefan (Brandon Barash) a second look.
Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) feels the heat from EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).
Jada (Elia Cantu) turn her eyes towards Connie (Julia Dove).
Stefan and EJ battle over Gabi.
