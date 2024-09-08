The Young and the Restless Recap: Kyle Refuses to Believe He’s a Spoiled, Petty, Entitled Brat

Michael Mealor

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack and Kyle finish their latest spat in the Abbott living room. He exits and leaves Kyle alone with Claire. He apologizes for her overhearing the argument. She wishes Kyle and his father could move past their family drama. He says it’s basically a lost cause but thanks her for offering to help.

Kyle litigates the issues yet again mentioning how his mother fired him from Jabot and his dad backed her up. Kyle all put stomps his feet saying Jack made fun of his goals to make Glissade a player in the cosmetics game. He says he’s being treated like a spoiled, petty, entitled brat. Kyle says the description is insulting and inaccurate (But is it?).

