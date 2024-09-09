Alexis is in Hot Water Over a Missing Firearm on General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn

This week on General Hospital, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself once again in the hot seat for supporting her daughters. Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dex (Evan Hofer) stop by the Davis home and inform the legal ace she was seen tossing a gun off the bridge and he wants to know why as a horrified Molly (Kristina Vaganos) looks on.

Meanwhile over at GH, Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) stuns Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) when he calls out for Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) as the missing Spencer tries to talk his way out of the latest mess he's in. Will Natasha and Cowboy escape their latest debacles unscathed?

Watch the promo below.