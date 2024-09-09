Skip to main content

Alexis is in Hot Water Over a Missing Firearm on General Hospital

Alexis gets grilled over Sonny's missing gun on General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn

Nancy Lee Grahn

This week on General Hospital, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) finds herself once again in the hot seat for supporting her daughters. Chase (Josh Swickard) and Dex (Evan Hofer) stop by the Davis home and inform the legal ace she was seen tossing a gun off the bridge and he wants to know why as a horrified Molly (Kristina Vaganos) looks on.

Meanwhile over at GH, Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) stuns Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) when he calls out for Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) as the missing Spencer tries to talk his way out of the latest mess he's in. Will Natasha and Cowboy escape their latest debacles unscathed?

Watch the promo below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Jason and Anna
General Hospital

Closer to The Truth on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment
GH Jason and Anna
General Hospital

The Law Starts Closing in For Some on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_4054
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Alexis Tells Martin Her Secrets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
GH Ric and Ava
General Hospital

More Questions and Less Answers on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment