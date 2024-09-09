CBS Shares Major Milestones and Premiere Dates For Daytime Staples

CBS

In a new press release, CBS has announced its fall milestones and premiere dates for its daytime programs.

The Price is Right kicks off Season 53 on Monday, Sept. 23, and will ring in Episode 10,000 in February of next year. Expect fun themed episodes around occasions like Halloween and Thanksgiving, as well as a "redemption episode" (where ex-contestants get a chance to play once again).

Drew Carey marks his eighteenth year as host, while model James O'Halloran celebrates a decade on the show. Other models include Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Devin Goda, and Alexis Gaube, with George Gray back as announcer.

Let's Make a Deal Season 16 starts on Monday, Sept. 23, with Wayne Brady back at the helm. The season will feature the chance to win even more, with the likes of “Mega Money Mondays” and “Fabulous Car Fridays" coming back. Episodes will honor important occasions like Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as holidays, and will contain more fan-favorite features. The LMAD team includes announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne, and musician Cat Gray.

The Young and the Restless launches Season 52 on Thursday, Oct. 3. Daytime's number-one drama for 37 years, Y&R will feature Victor (Eric Braeden) hurting Jack (Peter Bergman) when the Black Knight's moves divide the Abbott clan, Sharon (Sharon Case)'s past continuing to haunt her, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) tackling a surprise bump in the road to happily-ever-after. Y&R will celebrate 13,000 episodes on Nov. 13, and both Case and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) will ring in 30 years on the program. The characters of both Sharon and Phyllis will feature in special episodes.

The most-watched daily drama worldwide, The Bold and the Beautiful enters Season 38 starting Monday, Sept. 16. Hope (Annika Noelle) keeps on pursuing Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hubby Finn (Tanner Novlan), reigniting tension between mama bears Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig). But when Steffy threatens to close down Hope for the Future once and for all, Hope pivots to another man.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds out why Taylor's really back in L.A., and Will's (Crew Morrow) schemes might just lead to mom Katie (Heather Tom) and dad Bill (Don Diamont) reuniting yet again. Diamont will celebrate 38 years as a CBS daytime star this season, too. Expect guest stars like Tom Arnold as Captain Deuce Stevens, plus Icelandic rocker Jökull Júliusson, who will bring his musical stylings to the Brooke’s Bedroom campaign.