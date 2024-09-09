Dancing With The Stars' Anna Delvey Demands Apology From The View's Whoopi Goldberg

Dancing With The Stars' casting of grifter Anna Delvey, whose con artist ways were documented on Netflix drama Inventing Anna, has generated plenty of controversy. The View's Whoopi Goldberg voiced her disapproval on last Thursday's episode stating:

She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay [in the US]!

Now the ex-con is demanding an apology from the talk show co-host, claiming she got the facts wrong. Delvey told Page Six:

While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full three-plus years ago. Looking forward to your on-air correction. Stay nasty ladies, but don’t forget to vote Sept. 17!

That's the date fans will first be able to vote for her performance on the dance competition. Delvey will make history as the first contestant to wear an ankle monitor during her performances. Although she is technically under house arrest as she awaits an ICE hearing on whether she'll be allowed to remain in the United States, she's been granted permission to temporarily move to Los Angeles and appear on the show.