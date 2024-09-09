Skip to main content

Dancing With The Stars' Anna Delvey Demands Apology From The View's Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

Dancing With The Stars' casting of grifter Anna Delvey, whose con artist ways were documented on Netflix drama Inventing Anna, has generated plenty of controversy. The View's Whoopi Goldberg voiced her disapproval on last Thursday's episode stating:

Now the ex-con is demanding an apology from the talk show co-host, claiming she got the facts wrong. Delvey told Page Six:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

That's the date fans will first be able to vote for her performance on the dance competition. Delvey will make history as the first contestant to wear an ankle monitor during her performances. Although she is technically under house arrest as she awaits an ICE hearing on whether she'll be allowed to remain in the United States, she's been granted permission to temporarily move to Los Angeles and appear on the show.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

The View Bleeps Whoopi Goldberg Talking About "Unhinged" Donald Trump

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Whoopi Goldberg, The View
Talk Shows

ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From The View For Holocaust Remarks

By Jillian BoweComment
Whoopi
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Takes Leave From The View to Film Series

By Jillian BoweComment
Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

Whoopi Goldberg Returns to The View Following Suspension

By Jillian BoweComment