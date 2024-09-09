Guiding Light and As The World Turns Alum James Earl Jones Dead at 93

Legendary actor James Earl Jones has passed away at age 93, his rep confirmed to Variety. Jones died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York. His monumental career kicked off in part due to his soap success on the the small screen; Jones played Dr. Jim Frazier on Guiding Light and Dr. Jerry Turner on As the World Turns.

Born on a farm in Mississippi in 1931, Jones relocated to Michigan as a child, an ordeal that caused a stutter that he later overcame. Of course, his beautiful voice eventually became his signature, as he was known for voicing characters like Star Wars' Darth Vader and The Lion King's Mufasa.

A student at the University of Michigan, Jones pivoted from medicine to acting. Jones began his Broadway career in 1958 (at what is now known as the James Earl Jones Theatre), amassing four Tony nominations in his illustrious career and winning two of the coveted statues. Jones played many a Shakespearean role with aplomb. His first Tony win came in 1969 for the role of Jack Johnson in The Great White Hope, a role he played on the big screen (receiving an Oscar nod in 1970). In 1966, he became the first Black actor to have a continuing role when he appeared on ATWT in a recurring part.

An eight-time Emmy nominee, Jones won two of the awards. His duet of triumphs came in 1991 for Heat Wave and Gabriel's Fire, marking the first time an actor won two Emmys in a single year. Some of his other famous roles include star turns in Roots, Field of Dreams, and Coming to America. He's often cited as Sesame Street's first celeb guest.

Recipient of illustrious honors like an honorary Oscar (in 2011) and a lifetime achievement Tony (in 2017), among many others, Jones achieved the coveted EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Jones was married twice: first to Julienne Marie, then to Cecilia Hart (his spouse of 34 years, who passed in 2016). His son, Flynn, survives him.