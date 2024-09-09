Stream All 9 Seasons of Falcon Crest on Plex!

Plex continues to bring classic soaps back for rewatching. The network announced viewers can stream all nine seasons (U.S. only) of the legendary nighttime drama Falcon Crest on its Primetime Soaps channel! Before, fans could watch episodes online, but now they can stream all nine of the groundbreaking seasons of the series about the Gioberti/Channing family fighting for dominance in the California wine industry at their leisure.

RELATED: Watch Knots Landing From the Start on Primetime Soaps by WBtv!

Falcon Crest joins Knots Landing on the channel with all 14 seasons streaming and available on demand. Knots Landing was added to the platform last month.