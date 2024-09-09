Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Lily Believes She Possesses the Key to Billy’s Downfall

The Young and the Restless Recap for September 9, 2024
Christel Khalil 

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy is at Abbott-Chancellor headquarters talking to someone named Rick about a revolutionary deal the company is about to make. Just then, Chance arrives and Billy waves him in. He hangs up and says what’s coming is epic. He’s over the moon as everyone expected him to fail but he’s made a deal that will change everything.

Victor is sitting in his office when Lily arrives wanting to move forward with their plan before Billy tanks the company. Victor says he shares her concerns about Billy and asks what she wants to do. Lily says she believes she possesses the key to Billy’s inevitable downfall.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Kyle Refuses to Believe He’s a Spoiled, Petty, Entitled Brat

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

