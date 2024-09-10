A Million Little Things and Supergirl Alum Floriana Lima to Recur on Grey's Anatomy

Floriana Lima

Grey's Anatomy will be welcoming another new face to the screen. Actress Floriana Lima, well-known for her roles on shows like A Million Little Things and Supergirl, will recur on Season 21 of the ABC drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Natalie Morales to Recur on Grey's Anatomy Season 21

Lima's character, Nora, goes way back with both Megan (Abigail Spencer) and Owen (Kevin McKidd), as she's a childhood pal of both. She comes to Grey Sloan when an otherwise-routine operation (taking place at another facility) has some major complications.

RELATED: Jason George Back to Grey's Anatomy For Season 21

What's Nora like? The divorcée is committed to her kids. She will put everything on the line so she can survive and be there for her family.

RELATED: Grey's Anatomy Gets Budget Cut and New Fall 2024 Timeslot

Nora will make her Grey's debut in the season's second episode, airing Thursday, Oct. 3. Grey's Season 21 premieres Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 PM on ABC; you can also stream it the next day on Hulu.