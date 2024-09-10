BREAKING NEWS: All My Children's Alexa Havins Cast as General Hospital's Lulu Spencer!

Alexa Havins

It looks like General Hospital has found its NuLulu. After an exhaustive search that had everyone from As The World Turns-turned Yellowstone star Jen Landon and ex-Days of Our Lives fan favorite Marci Miller rumored to be in the running, setside sources tell Daytime Confidential former All My Children scene stealer Alexa Havins has snagged the coveted role of Lulu Spencer Falconeri.

Havins shot to daytime television fame as Babe Carey on AMC from 2003-2007. Ironically, one of her two leading men, Jacob Young (ex-JR) once portrayed Lulu's brother, Lucky Spencer on GH. Havins has been married to her other AMC scene partner, Justin Bruening (ex-Jamie), since 2005.

RELATED: Emme Rylan Reveals General Hospital is Recasting Lulu

The popular and integral role of Lulu Spencer was previously played as an adult by Julie Marie Berman and Emme Rylan respectively. Rylan confirmed last month via Instagram that GH was recasting the role of Luke and Laura's (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) daughter, and that she wasn't in the running despite playing the character from 2013-2020. According to insiders, the ABC soap reached out to Berman, who declined to reprise the role she played from 2005-2013.

GH is in the process of rebuilding the storied Spencer family. Jonathan Jackson recently returned as the beloved Lucky Spencer.

RELATED: BREAKING NEW: Jonathan Jackson Checks Back Into General Hospital!

Additional reporting by Jillian Bowe.