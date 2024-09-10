DAYS' Linsey Godfrey Talks Sarah's Accident Mirroring Her Own Experience
The actress opens up about her storyline resembling her IRL situation
Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) can sadly relate to her character's recent car accident. After all, Godfrey was hit by a car several years ago and dealt with broken bones, also having to learn to walk again. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about playing out an all-too-familiar scenario on screen.
Did the DAYS team realize the real-life and "reel life" circumstances were similar? She shared:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Godfrey went on:
Godfrey reflecte: