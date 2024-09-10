DAYS' Linsey Godfrey Talks Sarah's Accident Mirroring Her Own Experience

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Days of Our Lives' Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) can sadly relate to her character's recent car accident. After all, Godfrey was hit by a car several years ago and dealt with broken bones, also having to learn to walk again. The actress spoke to Soap Opera Digest about playing out an all-too-familiar scenario on screen.

Did the DAYS team realize the real-life and "reel life" circumstances were similar? She shared:

I think they didn’t put two and two together. You know what I mean? That’s my understanding. It’s not always something that people have at the forefront of their memory about me. Some people do. They always remember, 'Oh, Linsey had cancer and she had this car accident.' For some people, it’s just part of my story, and I have a crazy story anyway. [The accident is] just one of those many details. I think it was just that they all knew that about me, but maybe it just didn’t quite click.

Godfrey went on:

Once it all clicked and they saw how much it was affecting me, I was very well looked after. [DAYS’s producers] Janet [Spellman Drucker], Noel [Maxam], Sara [P. McCormick], Randy [Dugan] and everybody immediately were just so wonderful. They reached out to make sure I was okay, because as [the storyline] progresses there are certain things that really hit close to home and were extremely hard to relive. They made things available to me if I needed any extra help dealing with everything. I was very grateful that I was surrounded by people who were aware of my story, like Paul [Telfer, Xander], Suzanne [Rogers, Maggie] and even Serena [Scott Thomas, Fiona], who I had only just met, but hit it off with immediately. We had this immediate connection, and she was very considerate.

Godfrey reflecte: