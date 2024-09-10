Days of Our Lives Recap: Fiona Is Desperate to Smother Sarah’s Memories

Linsey Godfrey, Serena Scott Thomas

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: John and Tate discuss how he accidentally told Holly about Eric running down her daddy. John says there’s no way he could’ve known it was a secret. With that, he contacts Eric to give him a heads up.

John asks how Tate found out about Eric and Daniel and he explains about listening in on his mother and Grandma Kimberly when he was younger. Tate had no idea Holly had been kept in the dark. He goes on to say he and Holly were in the middle of a big fight about Brady when the truth about Eric came out.

John and Tate both agree they love Brady. John says he thinks there’s more to the story than they know. Tate wonders if it’s possible Brady isn’t guilty. John says Brady still doesn’t remember anything and would feel better if he had all the details.

Park: Eric declines John’s call and tells Holly he’s in town to support Brady. She thinks it all makes sense, especially after what he did. Eric avoids the topic saying he’s there to support his brother. Holly pushes forward saying she knows how he killed her father. Eric is taken aback saying he wanted to be the one who told her. He assumes EJ but she corrects him saying it was Tate. Holly goes on to say Eric and her mother lied to her all her life. Eric says they were trying to protect her but he says they were protecting her.

Holly says she was so tempted all her life to look up the details online but all she ever heard was her mother’s voice saying she wouldn’t want to see the gory details. It never occurred to her the killer could possibly be living under her own roof. She can’t believe Eric not only killed her father but stole his life. Eric explains the three of them were a family and Nicole didn’t want to ruin what they had. Eric says he also didn’t want to tell her as he loves her like his own daughter. He was afraid the truth would ruin their relationship. Holly concurs saying their relationship is ruined and she truly hates him.

Eric says he’s not asking for her forgiveness but says how sorry he is. He explains what a good man Daniel was and how he was his friend. A teary-eyed Holly says, because of him, she never got the chance to love her father. With that, she exits leaving Eric in tears.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Justin explains why EJ dropped the charges against him but Brady can’t deal with it as he’s dead set on taking the blame. Justin isn’t suggesting he not take responsibility but Brady stops him saying he doesn’t like him arguing his case without his permission (Brady is exhausting).

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Xander and Maggie are talking about how wonderful it has been to have Fiona around. Maggie concurs saying Xander should be so proud of his mother. Xander heads out to the kitchen when he runs into Justin who says EJ dropped the charges against Brady.

Maggie tells Justin she’s still having a hard time believing Brady committed the hit and run. She’s torn but actually relieved he was able to have the charges dropped. Justin is worried Brady will never be able to forgive himself. They both think it will be nearly impossible to keep their family from self-destructing. With that, Maggie looks at Victor’s portrait and says he wishes he was there.

Justin tells Maggie the case against Brady isn’t over as EJ is intent on prosecuting Brady. Maggie worries Sarah will end up being the witness. She hasn’t remembered anything as yet but Maggie tells him about her slowly returning memory.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Bedroom: Fiona picks up the pillow and moves it towards Sarah’s resting head. As she puts the pillow over Sarah’s head, she pulls back and wonders what she’s thinking. Fiona decides to think aloud saying she has no choice as her life will be over when/if Sarah remembers she was driving the car that hit her.

Fiona is about to smother Sarah when Xander arrives with food. She quickly sets herself right and Sarah wakes up. Xander tells both women about the charges being dropped against Brady. He explains even with a confession there’s not enough evidence to convict. Sarah says she’s tried to remember but still can’t see the face of the driver. Xander pushes Sarah to say he saw Brady’s face even though she still can’t remember. Sarah says she won’t be lying to the police. Just then, Xander remembers Marlena hypnotizes people and could be of help in this situation.

Fiona wonders why Marlena would help them when Xander shot her. He narrows his eyes and asks how his mother could possibly know about his criminal activity (cue the flashback to Brady and Fiona chatting). She admits to digging a bit online after she returned to town. With that, Xander tells Sarah she should call Marlena for an appointment. Fiona thinks pushing her memory is a waste of time. Sarah agrees saying prosecuting Brady isn’t going to help her walk again. Xander pushes and Sarah agrees to check in with the good doctor.

Brady Pub: Outside the pub, Brady sits looking pale and tragic. Just then, Ava approaches and asks what’s up. Ava is confused as she thought Brady would be in jail. Brady agrees thinking he absolutely deserves to be in jail. Ava thinks Justin did a solid job but Brady, once again, says he wanted to take responsibility for his actions. Ava says Brady should listen to Justin as EJ wouldn’t have dropped the charges if he’d possessed the evidence to take him down.

Ava wants to take some blame saying she drank with him the night of the wedding but Brady wants all that guilt for himself. Ava is sorry she didn’t check on him but Brady wonders why as they don’t really know each other that well. She remembers she was afraid Brady was going to drive and came back downstairs to check on him. When Ava saw him, she was relieved he wasn’t driving. She says he was talking to a woman with an accent with whom he was going home. Brady asks her not to say anything about him being with the woman because she’s Xander’s mother.

Ava gets downright giggly when she realizes Brady slept with Xander’s mother. He asks her to keep it all under her hat. Brady thinks it’s best for Xander to be kept in the dark about any of his mother’s involvement. Brady tries to exit when Ava stops him saying she’s around to talk if he ever needs anything. With that, Brady exits.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sarah’s Returning Memory Has Fiona Considering Murder

Endings

Eric sits alone in the park and flashes back to a conversation with Sarah. They’re discussing what will happen one day when Holly is old enough to ask questions. A teary-eyed Eric picks up his phone and calls Nicole.

A freaked-out Holly arrives back at the mansion. She tells Maggie she learned who killed her father. Maggie immediately pulls her granddaughter into an embrace.

Tate tells John he sent Holly a message telling her to text him if she needs him to listen. Just then, much to John and Tate’s surprise, Brady walks in. He explains how Justin got the charges dropped and John gives him a big hug.

Justin walks into the Brady Pub and finds it empty with Ava behind the bar. They agree to share a burger when Ava mentions what happened with Brady. Justin wishes Brady was happy with the results of his work.

Fiona disappears with Sarah’s food, leaving Xander and Sarah time to talk. He says her recovery is important but so is holding Brady responsible for his actions. He thinks meeting with Marlena is the key to unlocking her memories. Fiona listens in the hallway and says she can’t allow Sarah to regain more of her memories.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!