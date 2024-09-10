Perkie’s Observations: Elizabeth Is Stunned to Hear Isaiah Whisper Lucky’s Name on General Hospital

Rebecca Herbst

TJ talks to Ric about Kristina and his anger towards her and how he'll never forgive her for wanting to keep the baby. Ric agrees Molly will be expected to forgive Kristina and TJ needs to put Molly first.

Portia complains to Curtis about Heather's case and how Ric is a much better lawyer. Curtis says he thinks Heather is a changed woman but needs to pay for her crimes. Curtis says they have to trust the system.

Ric runs into Curtis and thanks him and his family for supporting Molly. Curtis is upset Ric is representing Heather. Ric says Heather didn't choose to be given a bad hip implant. Curtis questions why it has to be Ric, but he says someone else will come and take the case. Ric says he'll do everything in his power to do right by the Ashfords.

Ric says he told Heather he's going to court to make the medical supply company pay for what they did to Heather and Trina. He says he's bringing a civil case not a criminal one. Curtis says this would open a criminal case and asks how Ric will protect Curtis’ family. Ric says the supply company is only partly to blame for Heather's murder rampage, and he'll make sure the courts see what she's capable of.

Alexis tries to get Molly and Kristina together to hash out their differences. Molly says she can't forget Kristina was going to keep the baby and brings up TJ. She says TJ is devastated over the loss of the baby and Kristina hasn't cared about his feelings.

Molly brings up the custody papers, but Kristina claims she did it to protect the baby if TJ took custody. Molly says they only fought because of her and Kristina won't even admit the baby was Molly's. Kristina says the baby belonged to her for 8 months which angers Molly even more. Alexis has to break up their argument as Michael arrives and takes Kristina away.

Alexis begs Molly not to give up on Kristina. Molly says she's done feeling sorry for Kristina when she makes horrible choices. Molly says Alexis will always be there for Kristina in ways she never has for her. Alexis says Molly can lean on her, but Molly disagrees and tells her to keep Kristina away.

Carlo loses to Lucky again, then gets the call about a big score of diamonds and runs out. Holly checks on Lucky who asks her for the key to his handcuffs so he can leave. Holly is interested in the diamonds and can't afford to lose the score. She refuses to help Lucky escape, saying she has confidence he'll get out on his own.

Jordan finds the hitman in Isaiah's room. He shoves her down and runs out. Jordan has Liz call security while she chases the man in the stairwell. The two of them fight, but Jordan gets the upper hand. She brings the hitman to the station and updates Anna. The two check airport footage of when Isaiah flew in, and Jordan spots the hitman.

Dex tells Chase about Sonny's missing gun and how he wasn't worried about it. Chase tells Dex about Alexis dropping a gun over the bridge. Chase doesn't think Alexis would kill Jagger, but Dex says he saw how angry she was the day Jagger died.

Sonny's annoyed Anna continues to search his apartment and is happy to see Diane arrive. Diane and Anna go a couple of rounds arguing whether Sonny did or did not murder Jagger. Anna says she wants to talk to Jason at the station, but he refuses.

Diane goes to bat for Sonny, claiming Jagger was the evil one but Sonny speaks up and says he hated Jagger and is happy he's dead. Diane tells Anna to leave as Michael and Kristina arrive. Anna tells them about the missing gun and asks whether they took it. Both Michael and Kristina deny the allegation. Anna warns them not to leave town and says, while she was disgusted by Jagger's behavior, it didn't give anyone the right to kill him. She says she'll bring his killer to justice.

After everyone leaves, Kristina tells Sonny she took the gun, and Alexis found it and got rid of it.

Liz is taking care of Isaiah when he suddenly wakes up and utters Lucky's name.

Molly's leaving as Dex and Chase arrive, and ask Alexis to come down to the station to discuss the gun she disposed of.

Jason disposes of the murder weapon.

