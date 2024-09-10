Skip to main content

Lenny Kravitz Surprises Daughter Zoë on Drew Barrymore Show

The rock star celebrated his daughter's directorial debut on the show
Zoë Kravitz, Drew Barrymore, Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz is one proud papa! The rocker popped up on stage at The Drew Barrymore Show after daughter Zoë Kravitz wrapped an interview promoting Blink Twice, her first movie in the director's chair. The "American Woman" singer embraced host Drew Barrymore and said:

Barrymore responded with equal passion, saying:

Asked about what Blink Twice, a film about women confronting trauma, meant to him, Kravitz mused:

Check out more of Drew and Zoë's chat (alas, sans Lenny) below.

