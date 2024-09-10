Lenny Kravitz Surprises Daughter Zoë on Drew Barrymore Show

Zoë Kravitz, Drew Barrymore, Lenny Kravitz The Drew Barrymore Show

Lenny Kravitz is one proud papa! The rocker popped up on stage at The Drew Barrymore Show after daughter Zoë Kravitz wrapped an interview promoting Blink Twice, her first movie in the director's chair. The "American Woman" singer embraced host Drew Barrymore and said:

That was the most beautiful interview I've ever seen, ever. Oh, my God. It was so beautiful.

Barrymore responded with equal passion, saying:

I'm a forever changed person because of what your daughter put into the world.

Asked about what Blink Twice, a film about women confronting trauma, meant to him, Kravitz mused:

You verbalized it in a way that I can relate to because to see people understand it, and to articulate it, and how deep it really is, it's… it's incredible because that's how I feel about it. If it wasn't my daughter, I would still feel exactly the same. And the fact that it is my daughter just makes it that much more of a blessing.

Check out more of Drew and Zoë's chat (alas, sans Lenny) below.