WATCH: Netflix Highlights Tempestuous Parent/Child Relationships in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story
Netflix has released another trailer, giving viewers a bigger taste of what's to come in their upcoming anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Set to the soundtrack of Milli Vanilli's "Blame It on the Rain," viewers see a contentious relationship between the brothers and their parents, with the family patriarch José (Javier Bardem), at first having what seems to be a touching moment with eldest son Lyle, played by General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer Cassadine), only to have the mood shift as he compares his son to a disobedient dog and he remarks:
Prompting José to slap the fire out of Lyle! Mama Kitty (Chloë Sevigny) doesn't get off easy, as she is shown later saying in group therapy with both Lyle and Erik (Cooper Koch) how much she hates her children and complaining about what they've made her and José, stating:
Erik tries to admonish his mother for her comment, but she retorts:
OUCH! Viewers are given a look at what possibly drove the brothers to murdering their parents in 1989 and the chaotic trial in 1996.
Watch the trailer below!
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story streams September 19.