WATCH: Netflix Highlights Tempestuous Parent/Child Relationships in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Netflix showcases the rocky relationship between parents and children in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez

Netflix has released another trailer, giving viewers a bigger taste of what's to come in their upcoming anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Set to the soundtrack of Milli Vanilli's "Blame It on the Rain," viewers see a contentious relationship between the brothers and their parents, with the family patriarch José (Javier Bardem), at first having what seems to be a touching moment with eldest son Lyle, played by General Hospital alum Nicholas Chavez (ex-Spencer Cassadine), only to have the mood shift as he compares his son to a disobedient dog and he remarks:

I think that I didn't hit you hard enough. So as a father, that is my fault. And I'm sorry.

Prompting José to slap the fire out of Lyle! Mama Kitty (Chloë Sevigny) doesn't get off easy, as she is shown later saying in group therapy with both Lyle and Erik (Cooper Koch) how much she hates her children and complaining about what they've made her and José, stating:

I hate my kids. They’ve turned us into people we don’t want to be.

Erik tries to admonish his mother for her comment, but she retorts:

I regret having you. … I could have been a movie star like Kim Novak. And you’re what I got?”

OUCH! Viewers are given a look at what possibly drove the brothers to murdering their parents in 1989 and the chaotic trial in 1996.

Watch the trailer below!

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story streams September 19.