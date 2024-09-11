Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Will Rags Bill About Screwing Up His Relationship With Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for September 11, 2024
Crew Morrow

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill, Katie and Will are hanging out in the Spencer living room discussing the Luna situation. Bill says he should’ve seen the red flags, but Will and Katie say no one knew what was coming. Will wonders if Poppy was really in the dark about Luna’s manipulations. Bill says Poppy is innocent and no one feels worse about the situation than she does. Will can’t believe a daughter would set up her own mother. He thinks his father should be more careful. Bill thinks Will and Katie have been chatting too much, but his son says his opinions are his own. He doesn’t think Poppy is good for Bill, especially when someone like his mother was the best woman he’s ever had… except he ruined that relationship.

