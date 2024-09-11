Perkie’s Observations: Kristina’s Lies Make Molly See Red on General Hospital

Kristen Vaganos

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Liz is shocked when Isaiah wakes up uttering Lucky's name. He tells her his name and says Lucky is his friend. TJ examines Isaiah and tells him the police will come for his statement.

Carly's visiting with Lulu when Liz calls to tell her about Isaiah knowing Lucky. Carly talks to Isaiah saying they need to know where Lucky is

Jordan and Anna go over the case of the John Doe and Jordan wonders why an assassin would want him dead. Jason shows up to talk to Anna. She's upset because she thought they had an alliance but he's back to working with Sonny. He says he didn't tell Sonny about how she helped Valentin escape. Jason says Sonny wouldn't use a registered weapon to get rid of Cates, but she believes Sonny did it.

Molly tells Kristina and Michael that Alexis was taken to the station because she was seen tossing a gun. She wants to know if Kristina knows anything. Michael signals to Kristina to keep her mouth shut but Molly sees it. Molly insists Kristina tell her about the gun, but she denies any knowledge, as does Michael.

Molly knows they’re closing Corinthos ranks and demands to know where Kristina was when Cates was killed. Kristina says she was at the grave which pisses Molly off even more. She promises she'll find out the truth about what happened.

Drew notices Jordan is distracted, and she updates him on the assassin and her concern for John Doe. Drew tells her to go work with Anna, but Jordan insists on staying and continuing to work with him.

Carlo's minion says they probably have to to leave because the mine isn't producing as expected. Carlo shoots the minion, has Lucky search him and finds stolen product. Lucky is handcuffed and left behind.

Molly heads to the hospital to complain to TJ about Alexis being taken to the station and how she believes Kristina is responsible. Molly says she's going to figure out how Kristina is involved. She knows Kristina has no alibi since Alexis was looking for her but can't prove the gun came from her sister. Molly believes Kristina killed Agent Cates and won't let Alexis take the fall.

Kristina is upset Michael wouldn't let her tell Molly the truth, but he says it wouldn't look good if she were to admit what she did. Micheal says Molly is so angry they don't know what she'll do with the information about Alexis disposing of the gun Kristina took from Sonny. Micheal says Molly won't let Alexis take the fall. He believes police will let Alexis go since they have nothing on her.

Kristina wants to know why Michael believes she didn't kill Cates, but all he says is he knows she isn't capable. He thinks it's only a matter of time before Kristina is questioned but she has to stay quiet no matter how much she wants to help Alexis.

Anna heads to the hospital to talk to Isaiah and explains about Lucky being taken by Sidwell. He says Lucky is being held in Somalia. Isaiah tells Anna someone was following him when he landed and identifies the assassin from Anna's photo.

Carly heads to Brennan and wants him to find Lucky. He says he already gave Laura his whereabouts, but Carly wants his current location. Carly pleads her case to Brennan, so he makes a phone call.

Jason wants to finish his conversation with Anna, and she thanks him for not saying anything about Valentin. He says he affords Sonny the same loyalty. Anna says she understands how hard it is for Jason to be on both sides of the law, but she hopes he lands on her side.

Jason says he won't abandon Sonny but doesn't understand why they can't continue to help each other. Jason says he considers her a friend, but she says she no longer sees him that way.

Isaiah talks to Liz about Lucky and what they've been doing overseas. He admits he's worried Lucky won't survive.

