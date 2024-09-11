Perkie’s Observations: Ric Reluctantly Agrees to Defend Ava on General Hospital

Rick Hearst

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Liz is thrilled when Willow returns to work. Willow brings up Lucky and is certain he'll come back to help Lulu but Liz snaps at her. Later, Liz apologizes to Willow and says Lucky and Aiden barely know each other. That being said, Aiden is excited his father might be coming home. She says she's worried Lucky's visit will be brief, causing Aiden to lose his dad again.

Trina checks in with Ava, gives her a hug and says she's happy Ava is safe. Ava can't believe John did what he did and wanted to kill her. Ava thanks Trina for standing up for her, especially with Josslyn. Trina says she feels badly for the baby's death but believes Ava to be innocent.

Anna wants to know what Isaiah that has done would justify a hitman coming after him. Isaiah swears Sidwell kidnapped him and he has no other enemies. Anna isn't so sure and asks what he was doing before he was kidnapped. He denies being involved in anything nefarious. Anna says Isaiah is lucky to be alive and needs to thank Jordan, as she arrives

Isaiah thanks her for Jordan saving his life while simultaneously drooling over her hawtness! He wonders why she's been visiting him, and Jordan says she's sure there is someone out there missing him. Isaiah says he has nothing to hide.

Brennan tells Carly he'll be notified when Lucky's location is found. He brings up John's death and Carly tells him Sonny is a person of interest. Carly claims they were together at the time of the murder. Brennan asks if they've reconciled but Carly swears they aren't getting back together. Anna interrupts, not happy to see Carly messing with her investigation yet again.

Anna asks about Sidwell but Brennan claims to know nothing. He gets a call Sidwell's compound has been abandoned and they missed them by a few hours. Brennan says he authorized a ground search which will be difficult in that part of the world. Anna reassures Carly she'll find Lucky with or without Brennan's help and storms out.

Carly begs Brennan to help save Lulu's life, he finally agrees to continue the search, but that area is too dangerous for civilians. He asks who she plans on sending to extract Lucky.

Molly heads to the station where Alexis tells her not to worry because Diane is helping. Alexis complains she's there because of Ric. Alexis says she would never kill a federal agent and continues to badmouth Ric. Molly blames Kristina and says Alexis is protecting her. Molly says Alexis needs to tell the police where she got the gun. Alexis says she's keeping her mouth shut and says there are more suspects. Molly points out those suspects likely covered their tracks. Molly says Alexis needs to give the police an alternative explanation or she'll end up being charged for Cates' murder.

Nina tries to plead Ava's case to Ric again, but he says he can't defend someone who hurt Molly. Nina continues to get Ric on her side, pointing out he knows what it's like to be the one people accuse. She doesn’t think Ava should take the fall for a crime she didn't commit.

Nina says Ric needs to get over his grudge for Sonny. Ric says he has tried to repeatedly to ruin his life. Nina says getting Ava out of the charges would annoy Sonny, but Ric turns her down, for Molly's sake.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Kristina’s Lies Make Molly See Red

Molly questions Ric about telling the police about the gun. Ric says he's obligated to report it, but Molly says Alexis didn't kill Cates. She puts the blame on Kristina, saying she was desperate to keep Cates from sending her to prison. Ric questions whether Alexis would toss the gun to protect Kristina.

Ric tells her Ava recanted the statement and Cates forced her into signing it. He asks if Molly still thinks Kristina was the aggressor. Molly says she lost her baby and her sister that day, no matter how it played out. Ric reminds her Ava is innocent until proven guilty. Molly wants to know who's responsible for her baby's death and they need to pay.

Alexis tells Diane she panicked when she found the gun in Kristina's bag but when they find the gun, they'll see it wasn't the murder weapon. Diane says there is no guarantee they'll find the gun. Alexis swears Kristina didn't kill Cates, so Diane tells her to have Kristina tell the police everything. Alexis refuses saying Kristina is glad Cates is dead and won't be able to handle the police. Diane says Alexis is suspect number one in Cates' murder and she can't be her lawyer.

Ava tells Nina she feels hopeful, thanks to Trina's support. Ava is grateful Nina is in her corner. Nina tells her Ric is refusing to take her case. Ava understands and is just grateful Nina tried to help.

Ric heads to the gallery and tells Ava he's taking the case. He says Molly needs to know the truth so she can move on. Ava swears the fall was an accident and Ric says if he finds out otherwise, he'll bury her.

Molly heads to the station and tells Dex that Kristina has no alibi and had a motive to kill Cates.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!