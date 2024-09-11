Lifetime Developing Multiple All My Children TV Movies

All My Children may be returning from the dead. TVLine reports that Lifetime is developing multiple TV movies featuring the residents of Pine Valley. Per a network source:

There are two AMC movies in development, one of which would be holiday-themed.

After its 2011 cancellation, the ABC soap opera was revived as a short-lived streaming series by Prospect Park in 2013.

In 2020, ABC developed a primetime spin-off titled Pine Valley, with Kelly Ripa (Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (Matteo) attached as producers, which focused on a young reporter's attempts to expose the small town's secrets. The network ultimately opted not to greenlight the project.

Lifetime is co-owned by ABC's parent-company Disney, giving the network the rights to utilize the soap's characters. But fans shouldn't get too excited yet. The TV movies are not a done deal.

An insider cautions that the talks are in the early stages, with one source describing the conversations as “exploratory.”

Which AMC characters would you like to see get the TV movie treatment? Sound off in the comments below.